TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.