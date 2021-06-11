Truist Securities Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $60.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,819. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

