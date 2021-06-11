TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $624,566.34

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $624,566.34 and $7,751.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00038255 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00237811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035207 BTC.

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

