Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the May 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock remained flat at $$56.15 during midday trading on Friday. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.