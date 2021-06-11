Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Acquires £29,500 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Mitch Ingram purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

TLW opened at GBX 58.46 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.04. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The company has a market cap of £834.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.75 ($0.40).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

