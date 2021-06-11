TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $5,343.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.