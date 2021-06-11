TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 5.2% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. 816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,182,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.