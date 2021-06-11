TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Short Interest Update

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TVAGF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388. TVA Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15.

Get TVA Group alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The company's Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and provides custom publishing and specialty services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.