Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,627 shares of company stock worth $14,451,199. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $111.67 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

