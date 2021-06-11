Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

