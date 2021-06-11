Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post $31.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.05 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $45.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $128.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

