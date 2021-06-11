Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $430.79. The company had a trading volume of 251,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

