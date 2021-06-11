U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of USB stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

