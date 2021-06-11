U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.