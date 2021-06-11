U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Short Interest Update

U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SWRL stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. U-Swirl has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About U-Swirl

U-Swirl, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafÃ©s. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafÃ©s under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names.

