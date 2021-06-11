UBS Group AG Acquires 105,846 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Northern Trust worth $55,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.12 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.