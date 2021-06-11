UBS Group AG Acquires 329,077 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 357.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.38% of The J. M. Smucker worth $53,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

