UBS Group AG Acquires 518,952 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $62,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

