UBS Group AG Acquires 605,469 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,469 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Ingersoll Rand worth $54,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,710,000 after acquiring an additional 357,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:IR opened at $47.36 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -225.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52.
Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
