UBS Group AG Acquires 605,469 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,469 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Ingersoll Rand worth $54,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,710,000 after acquiring an additional 357,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $47.36 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -225.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

