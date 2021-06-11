UBS Group AG Acquires 61,454 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.72% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $71,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $77.83 and a 12 month high of $137.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

