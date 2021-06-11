UBS Group AG Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.54% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $77,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 473,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.72 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.