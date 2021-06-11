UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,556 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of ResMed worth $58,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $220.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.08 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,179. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

