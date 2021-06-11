UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.21% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $57,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

