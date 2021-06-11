UBS Group AG Buys 251,196 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,196 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.68% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $56,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,455,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $32.17 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.