UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,146,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,808,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.60% of Grifols worth $71,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Grifols by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Grifols by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

