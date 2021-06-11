UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.00% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $51,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

XLG stock opened at $317.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $226.92 and a twelve month high of $317.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

