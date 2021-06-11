UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Public Storage worth $66,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $295.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $295.92.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

