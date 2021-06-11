UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Aflac worth $79,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

