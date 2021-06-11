UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $56,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPLV stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

