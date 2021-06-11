UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $56,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $47.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.