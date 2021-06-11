UBS Group AG Has $51.38 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.23% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $51,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after acquiring an additional 676,925 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 934.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND opened at $110.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.