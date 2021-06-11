UBS Group AG Has $51.99 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

