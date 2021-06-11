UBS Group AG Has $54.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.19% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $54,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

PEJ opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.54. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

