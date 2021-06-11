UBS Group AG Has $54.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.00% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,767 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $105.40 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

