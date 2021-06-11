UBS Group AG Has $55.48 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.44% of RH worth $55,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,986,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

RH stock opened at $707.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

