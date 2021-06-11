UBS Group AG Has $56.73 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 1,021.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $56,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Ratos AB acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,770,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $53,436,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 857,705 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $13,188,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $13,586,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.