UBS Group AG Has $64.59 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 5.33% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $64,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

FINX opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.43. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

