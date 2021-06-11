UBS Group AG Has $68.97 Million Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.93% of Gray Television worth $68,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

