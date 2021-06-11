UBS Group AG Has $70.99 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 7.04% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $70,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 55,143 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.82 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.