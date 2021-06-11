UBS Group AG Has $70.99 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 7.04% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $70,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 55,143 shares during the period.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $76.82 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.