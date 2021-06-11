UBS Group AG Has $71.02 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,173,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.98% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $71,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

