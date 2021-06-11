UBS Group AG Has $74.34 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,476 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $74,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,756,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.