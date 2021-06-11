UBS Group AG Has $79.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 791,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $79,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 694,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $108.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

