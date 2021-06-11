UBS Group AG Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,861,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Vodafone Group worth $52,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,279 shares in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

