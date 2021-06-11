UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of Allegion worth $52,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

