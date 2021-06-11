UBS Group AG Increases Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,826 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.46% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $57,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.70 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62.

