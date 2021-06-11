UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Generac worth $63,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3,318.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $344.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

