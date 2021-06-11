UBS Group AG Purchases 343,817 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $57,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,063,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 385,656 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

