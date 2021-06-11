UBS Group AG Purchases 675,504 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.55% of Steel Dynamics worth $59,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

