UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,973 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $59,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

