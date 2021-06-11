UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,698 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of Advance Auto Parts worth $57,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $195.85 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

